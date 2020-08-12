Gary Aebischer



Gary Aebischer passed away from complications of cardiovascular disease on August 6, 2020. He was born April 20, 1942 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Shepardson) Aebischer. After receiving his Masters in School Psychology from the University of Tennessee, he worked in both the Knoxville, Tennessee and Los Lunas, New Mexico school systems as a certified school psychologist. Gary was a great animal lover and they loved him back: at the time of his death his rescue cat (from the woodpile outside his house), Pirate, was kneading at his hair. He would have loved that. Gary leaves his wife Mary Lydia (Rhode) and a son, Gabriel, of Los Lunas, New Mexico; two sons, Paul and Kyle currently living in Franklin, TN; a twin sister, Mary Aebischer of Brookline, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Franklin; and eight nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kenneth and John (Jack) and sister, Janice (Aebischer) Cornwell all from Green Bay, Wisconsin.









