Gary B. Du Chateau
GREEN BAY - Gary B. Du Chateau, 59, Green Bay, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, March 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on July 25, 1959 in Green Bay to the late Ralph and Cecelia (VandenLangenberg) DuChateau. Gary graduated from West High School and the Maritime Technical College. He was employed at the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant for 36 years as an electrician, welder and an outstanding teacher and spent his life in the Green Bay area. Gary was very active and enjoyed sailing, fishing, camping, outdoors and cars.
Survivors include his former wife and mother of their daughter, Mary; daughter, Cassie DuChateau; brother, Eugene (Patty) DuChateau; sister, Gail (Doug) Delebreau. Further survived by nephews Patrick and Ryan; nieces Kristie, Stacey, and Kelley; great nephews Brett and Conrad; great nieces Hailey, Emily, and Noelle; Godmother, Susie Finnell; other relatives and friends, Larry Pryes, Greg Lecloux, Rito Castro, Tom Thorstenson, John Matyas, and so many others.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susie; grandparents, Ben and Lucy DuChateau and Hub and Alma VandenLangenberg; and Godfather, Elmer VandenLangenberg.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason St. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Mahoney officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
A special thanks to Dhimant R. Patel and nurses at the Aurora Cancer Clinic that helped Gary through the good and bad with his battles against cancer.
A memorial fund has been established in his name at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019