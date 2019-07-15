Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Gary Blohm


1942 - 2019
Gary Blohm Obituary
Gary Blohm

Seymour - Gary Fredrick Blohm, 77, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1942, son of the late Harrison and Eleanora (Rhode) Blohm.

Gary graduated from Seymour High School.

On February 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Lois Witthuhn. They were married 3 days short of 51 years. She preceded him in death February 19, 2015.

Over the years he worked at Seymour Lumber Co., Coonen's, drove semi for Doug Seidl, and also worked at Seymour Transfer.

Gary loved watching the Packer games, NASCAR races as he used to race cars, and spending all his time with his dog, Daisy.

He also liked snowmobiling, collecting and racing them, shooting and collecting guns, and going hunting with Lois. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandsons.

Gary will be sadly missed by his son, Brian (Julie); grandchildren: Trisha (friend Ben) Blohm, JoAnn (Jeff) Kunick, and Jordan Blohm; great-grandsons: Isaac Kunick, Connor and Cole Klementz; brother, Ken (Sharon) Blohm; sister, Kathy Blohm; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vernon (Tommi), Jerome, Lee (Patti) Witthuhn, Janice (Gary) Finder, Rose Ann (Jerry) Mueller; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addtion to his wife, Lois, Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son, Terry; and father in-law-and mother-in-law, Clarence and Doris Witthuhn.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm. Burial will take place in Seymour City Cemetery. Online condolences maybe expressed to Gary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
