Gary DeByl
1948 - 2020
Gary DeByl

De Pere - Gary L. DeByl, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 9, 2020 after a 6-year journey with renal disease. The son of Leo and Evelyn DeByl, he was born in Green Bay Wisconsin in 1948. He is a 1966 graduate of West High and the first graduating class of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in 1971. On October 10, 1970, Gary married Jan DeBoth, daughter of Elmer and Marian DeBoth of DePere, and they just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Together they had three children: Chad of Egan MN, Sara (Mike) of Rogers, MN and Katie (Jay) Justman of Ashwaubenon. He had seven grandchildren: Lauryn, Kayla, Connor, Cole, Elle, Ian and Easton as well as three brothers; the late John DeByl, Tom DeByl of Phoenix, AZ and Richard DeByl of DePere. He is further survived by Jan's sister: Sarah (Ed) Johnston of Franklin, TN, Mary Kay (Doug Staidl) Basten of De Pere, Judy (Glenn) Lehnert of De Pere; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gary was so proud of his political life working on campaigns of governors and state and county officials.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm. A sharing of memories will be held at 5:00pm.

Our family would like to thank the DaVita Dialysis on Riverside Drive, especially Chrissy, Niki, Donna, Ryan, Kim, and staff, Dr. Steven Neu, Dr. Mark Jenson for their care and friendship, as well as to De Pere Fire and Rescue for their compassionate efforts.

Full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
