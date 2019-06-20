Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
145 St. Joseph Dr
Oneida, WI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
145 St. Joseph Dr
Oneida, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Doxator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Doxator


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Doxator Obituary
Gary Doxtator

Green Bay - Gary Doxtator, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.

Gary was born to Betty and Leo Doxtator on June 17, 1953 in Green Bay, WI.

Gary was a very generous, selfless man who enjoyed living life to the fullest, making jokes, laughing and making others laugh. He always wore a contagious smile. But most of all he adored all of his children and loved talking about their many accomplishments.

Gary is survived by his children: Don (Kacie), Della, Tanner (Amanda), Jessica, Susanna, and Luke. His first grandchild Theo, his mother Betty and his siblings. He was preceded in death by his father Leo.

Family and friends may call to St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Dr, Oneida (TODAY) Thursday, June 20. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with a service to at 11:00 AM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now