Gary Doxtator
Green Bay - Gary Doxtator, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.
Gary was born to Betty and Leo Doxtator on June 17, 1953 in Green Bay, WI.
Gary was a very generous, selfless man who enjoyed living life to the fullest, making jokes, laughing and making others laugh. He always wore a contagious smile. But most of all he adored all of his children and loved talking about their many accomplishments.
Gary is survived by his children: Don (Kacie), Della, Tanner (Amanda), Jessica, Susanna, and Luke. His first grandchild Theo, his mother Betty and his siblings. He was preceded in death by his father Leo.
Family and friends may call to St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Dr, Oneida (TODAY) Thursday, June 20. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with a service to at 11:00 AM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019