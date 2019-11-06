|
|
Gary G. Leonard
Green Bay - Gary G. Leonard, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in Shawano on March 8 ,1941 The son of the late George and Betty (Bowan) Leonard. He graduated from Shawano High School. Gary proudly served our country in the Air Force, and assisted in the maintenance of the aircrafts. He was united in marriage to Peggy Zarzycki on April 22, 1967, their marriage was blessed with two children. Gary worked in the paper manufacturing industry servicing the computers that ran the machines for over 30 years. He later went on owning his own service company in the industry. Gary enjoyed reading in his spare time and snacking on nuts. He loved going to Bible Study, and out to eat with family and friends. He treasured the time spent with his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy of 52 years, two children: Paul (Jennifer) Leonard and Kim (Brian) Sajdak; three grandchildren: Jacob, Hannah, and Matthew; further survived by many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.
Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Visible Church, 2450 Velp Ave #104, with Pastor Ben Lamb officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church on Friday from 1:00pm until the time of service. To Leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019