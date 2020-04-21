|
Gary G. Stenlund
It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gary G. Stenlund on 01 October 2019.
Born in Rouyn, Quebec, Canada on April 24, 1956, Gary was raised in Green Bay, WI, and graduated from West High School.
A strong supporter of the arts and humanities, Gary earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was a co-founder of Engineering Professionals, Inc., in Tampa, FL, and steered the company's growth for nearly thirty years. He was most proud of the design work his company contributed to the many art and science museums, nature conservancies, and education centers in the Bay area.
Gary attributed his affinity for engineering and design to the summers he spent at Road America in his youth, and was a lifelong racing fan.
An autodidact in many things, Gary studied and became adept in multiple languages, both spoken and coded; in bamboo cultivation, construction, and design; in painting still-life scenes in oil and acrylic; and in photography.
Gary was a world traveler. His research in history and geneaology took him to places from Cuba and the Caribbean to the family farm in Canada. The trip he recollected most fondly were the weeks spent in Iceland, studying geothermal energy and sampling local cuisine.
Known for his extraordinary intellect, Gary is equally celebrated as a man who cared deeply about others, expressing himself in the quiet dignity of right action in lieu of words.
Preceding him in death are his father, Ronald, and Gary's grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Following him in death are his mother, Denise Gagne, and best friend, Tim Perz. He is survived by his other mother, Mary, of Green Bay; his siblings and their spouses; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In light of current events, the memorial service tentatively scheduled for June has been suspended.
In gratitude, Gary's family requests memorial donations to .
Notes for Gary's family can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020