Gary J. Maki
Green Bay - Gary J. Maki, age 77 of Green Bay, passed into eternal life on November 27, 2019, with his loving family at his side, after a brief battle with cancer.
Son of Eino and Rose (Baggiore) Maki, Gary was raised in Negaunee, Michigan. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Northern Michigan University. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou (Gagnon), in 1965.
Gary dedicated his teaching career to the Green Bay Area Public School District. He worked tirelessly to bring computers into the district. Gary also enjoyed playing golf, travelling to Florida and spending time with his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; three daughters Janet VanDreel, Holly (Todd) Triplett and Sheri (Ron) Jensen; and six grandchildren Hannah & Emme VanDreel, Cameron & Carson Triplett, and Beau & Lilly Jensen. He is also survived by his uncle August Baggiore; brothers-in-law Edward Gagnon, Keith (Sharon) Gagnon, and Gordy (Debbie) Chinn; sisters-in-law Rosanne (Lowell) Fleury and Patricia Gagnon; as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan Chinn, parents-in-law Edward & Laura Gagnon, sisters-in-law Betty Gagnon and Jill Gagnon, and niece Kathy (Gagnon) Hogan.
Visitation will be at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, on Saturday, December 7th, from 10 to 11 am followed by a memorial mass at 11 am.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019