Gary Kaminski Obituary
Gary Kaminski

Suring - Gary L. Kaminski, 73, joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Green Bay to the late George and LaVerne (Ditzman) Kaminski. Gary was an amazing chef. He enjoyed trips to Florida and boating but he particularly loved spending time with his family.

Gary will be deeply missed by his daughters, Tina (Rod) Wittkopf, Annette (Randall) Van Pay and Carla LaCount; grandchildren, Cassidy, Robert, Kayla, Mary and Race; great grandchildren, Dominik, Lilly, Chad, Raelynn and Ivan; brother, Randy Kaminski; special niece, Tammy; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by a son, Chad Kaminski and an unborn grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Gary's family would like to thank the staffs of Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
