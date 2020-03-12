Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:30 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Davister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Davister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Davister Obituary
Gary L. Davister

Green Bay - Mr. Gary Louis Davister, 76, one day shy of his 77th birthday, died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with AML.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where there will be a Parish Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at church, with with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem, Fr. Tim Shillcox O. Praem, and Brother Jacob Sircy concelebrating. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Full obituary will appear Sunday and Monday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -