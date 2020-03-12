|
|
Gary L. Davister
Green Bay - Mr. Gary Louis Davister, 76, one day shy of his 77th birthday, died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with AML.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where there will be a Parish Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at church, with with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem, Fr. Tim Shillcox O. Praem, and Brother Jacob Sircy concelebrating. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Full obituary will appear Sunday and Monday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020