Gary L. Davister
Green Bay - Mr. Gary Louis Davister, 76, one day shy of his 77th birthday, died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with AML.
Visitation will be this morning, Tuesday, at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at church, with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem, Fr. Fr. Mike Weber, and Brother Jacob Sircy concelebrating. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020