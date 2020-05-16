|
Gary L. Keating ND9Z
Kaukauna - Gary L. Keating, ND9Z, age 66, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice. He was born in Belvedere, Illinois, on September 22, 1953, to the late Jess and Bessie Keating. Gary married the love of his life, Cathryn (Huss) Potaczek.
Gary was a proud graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, with a master's degree in engineering. While a student, he co-oped at Scott Paper Company, where he saw his first paper machine. He thought it was so big, he could not possibly break it, thus beginning his career as a papermill engineer. Upon graduation, Gary worked first at Thilmany Pulp and Paper then Nicolet Paper, where he worked until his retirement. He planned and oversaw many projects at Nicolet through the years, but his last project was his favorite - a multimillion-dollar gas boiler installation. He was an active member of the Quarter Century Club.
Outside of work, Gary was a member of the Kaukauna Library Board and was very involved with the effort of establishing the Kaukauna Public Library in the historic Eagle Mill, originally built in 1888. In retirement, Gary was able to focus on his hobbies. He enjoyed building and programming computers and was an amateur radio operator, holding an extra class license. Gary was a member of the Green Bay Mike and Key Club.
Gary is survived by his wife Cathryn; step-daughter Ann Potaczek; the family dog, Dalton; and two sisters: Blanche (Ron) Reeder, and Elaine (Glenn) Adamson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private memorial will be held at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
"The one who dies with the most toys wins." Gary, we think you won. 73's
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020