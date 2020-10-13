Gary L. Scott
Howard - Gary L. Scott, age 67, of Howard, passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020, following a hard fought battle with many health issues, along with Covid Pneumonia, at Bellin Hospital.
The son of the late Curtis E. Scott Sr. and Lillyfaye (Quin) Scott, was born in Topeka, KS and was a 1972 graduate of Denmark High School where he lettered in Cross Country.
Gary spent his working years between his full time job as a machinist at Meg Tec Systems, to his love of his part time job at Moore Shell Service. He was able to retire in 2016, which was well earned.
Gary married Karen Dennis December 2nd, 1972 in Sheboygan, WI. He is survived by Karen; 2 daughters and their husband's, Missy (Jerry) Snyder, Green Bay and Sarah (Jeff) LeClair, Green Bay; 4 grandchildren, who were the most important part of his life, Ruby and Reagan Snyder and Bennett and Lily LeClair; one brother Curtis E. Scott Jr. (Wendy), Little Suamico; sister-in-law Lynn (Fran) Laes, Green Bay; brother-in-law Richard Dennis, Green Bay; nephews Kevin Scott, New York City; James (Sarah) Dennis, Green Bay; nieces Holly (Jeff) Macklin, De Pere; Brenda Aerts, Kaukauna; Tammy Kussow, Wrightstown; and Connie Phillips. Further survived by numerous close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Karen's parents Tom and Audrey Dennis, Howard; his sister Bonnie Aerts, Wrightstown; his brother Gerald, De Pere; sister-in-law Cindy Dennis, Green Bay; brother-in-law Gary Dennis, Green Bay; one nephew Joe Scott, Howard.
As Gary's friends and family know, Gary was very passionate about hunting and fishing. He was able, this past spring, to relive his dream by buying a fishing boat, finally replacing his boat from years ago. One of the first things he bought for his boat was child life preservers, so he could take all the grand kids out on the lake.
Family and friends may call at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N Military Ave., Green Bay, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Staude officiating. Because of the Covid situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
Gary's family would like to thank the nurses and employees at Bellin Hospital, especially his nurses Courtney and Natasha in Covid ICU and Vicki in Palliative Care. Without their help, I would not have been able to be with Gary as he went to the big woods in the sky. Happy hunting Gary Lee!!!