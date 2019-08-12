Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Gary Lee Cormier

Gary Lee Cormier Obituary
Gary Lee Cormier

De Pere - Gary Lee Cormier, 66, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Gary enjoyed spending his time metal detecting, collecting coins and rocks, and building models-trains and boats. He loved his time with his dog Jack as well. In 1992, Gary built and launched his own personal submarine, Captain Nemo, in the Fox River.

Gary will be missed by his wife, his family, his friends, and Jack. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for more information.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
