|
|
Gary Lee Cormier
De Pere - Gary Lee Cormier, 66, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Gary enjoyed spending his time metal detecting, collecting coins and rocks, and building models-trains and boats. He loved his time with his dog Jack as well. In 1992, Gary built and launched his own personal submarine, Captain Nemo, in the Fox River.
Gary will be missed by his wife, his family, his friends, and Jack. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for more information.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019