Gary Lynn Zaskey
Gary Lynn Zaskey

Green Bay, - Gary Lynn Zaskey, 75, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1944, in Poland, OH to Anthony and Evelyn (Gray) Zaskey.

Gary graduated from Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1962. He then entered the Air Force Reserve. Professionally, Gary worked for many years in the insurance industry. On April 22, 1995, he married Lori Kurowski. Together they shared 25 amazing years.

Growing up in Ohio, Gary "LOVED" to play baseball, enjoyed a hot dog or two from Jay's Famous Hot Dogs and attending the Canfield Fair every year. He also enjoyed boating and waterskiing.

Gary was a very entrepreneurial man. He raised Arabian horses, loved to tell a good joke and was always ready for the next adventure … you didn't have to ask him twice. Gary loved to play cards and looked forward to poker night with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed keeping beautiful flower gardens for his wife. At the end of the day, Gary also enjoyed a good Chocolate Martini.

Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori; children, Kelley Casbourne, Krystal (Eric) Monahan, and Ben (Kayla) Kurowski; grandchildren, Kaytlyn (Zach) Myers, John, Nathan, Preston and Christiana Casbourne, Cole Overbey, Alex Monahan, Nora Monahan, Adelyn, Logan and Ryder Kurowski; great-granddaughter, Ettalina; brother, Denny (Linda) Zaskey; sister-in-law, Mary (Bill) Borremans; parents-in-law, Cletus (and Evelyn Laabs; special cousin, Marla (Duncan) Chisholm; son-in-law, Michael (Annelise) Casbourne; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and special cousin, Cheryl "Muffie" Raymond.

A private family service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
