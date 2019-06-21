|
|
Gary M. Chartier
Green Bay - Gary M. Chartier, born Aug. 30, 1942 in CA, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Unity Hospice Center with his family at his side.
He is gone! Words we waited for. His pain and suffering was over. Now we suffer his loss! Growing up with four sisters, Gary became our protector through high school. Early years were spent in Milwaukee, later moving to Denmark, WI for grade school. Then, moving to Green Bay and graduating from West High School in 1961.
Before graduating, at the age of 16, Gary started working nights at Green Bay Food's data processing office which happened to be across the street from our house. Our mom worked in the factory. Gary bought a car and taught himself how to drive before our mother did!
After graduating, he joined the Marine reserves and returned to Green Bay and Green Bay Food.
In 1967, he moved to Beloit WI. He applied for a job at Fairbanks Morris Corp. and with his experience he was hired the same day. Three years later, he was promoted to data processing supervisor on third shift. He retired after 33 years.
Gary loved bowling and pool leagues and made many friends. A chance meeting during a pool night led him to his next job with "Life Touch", a print co. He retired, again, after working 11 years, in 2011.
Gary is survived by his four sisters and their spouses: Dawn (Dennis) Dwyer, Lynn (Allen) Green, Jill (Steve) Tingley, Judy (John, Sr.) Dunphy; nieces and nephews: Dana Dwyer (Todd Mendolla), Scott and Brian Brzozowski, Lisa (Gary) Scholtz, Kevin (Casey) Green, Troy Tingley, Shanna Tingley, John Dunphy, Jr., Shawn (Wendy) Tingley, Cory (Tina) Tingley, Nikole (Aaron) Sturgis, Michelle Whittemore.
Also survived by his ex-wife and dear friend, Joan. Daughter, Jodi (Tom, best son-in-law ever) Timler and loving granddaughter, Kiley Timler.
Also many great-nieces and nephews.
We can't forget "Mr. Blackie", his cat companion who gave great comfort to Gary.
Gary was cremated and will be interred at the foot of his mother's grave in Fort Howard Memorial Cemetery.
Gary's mother, Helen C. Chartier & father, many aunts, uncles, & cousins preceded him.
We wish to thank Unity Hospice for their at home care and his care at Unity. The many nurses and caregivers were wonderful.
Thank you to Will Pamperin at Fort Howard Cemetery for all of your help. A thank you too, to Simply Cremations.
A celebration of life will be held at Titletown Brewery for family & friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 200 Dousman St.
No flowers please- all memorials will be given to Unity Hospice and a no-kill animal shelter in Gary's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019