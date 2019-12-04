|
Gary Pumphrey
Green Bay - Gary L. Pumphrey, age 81, passed away on November 28th, 2019.
Gary was born on March 10th, 1938 to James and Evelyn Pumphrey at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
Gary is survived by his children: Jeff Pumphrey and fiancé Theresa Bartman, Penny Pumphrey, Steve and Polly Pumphrey, Aaron and Brandi Pumphrey, Arick Pumphrey, sister Carol Boehm, and many nieces and nephews, as well as grandchildren Megan and Tyler, and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by long time girlfriend Barbara Sander.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019