Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Vandervest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Vandervest


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gary R. Vandervest Obituary
Gary R. Vandervest

Oconto - Gary R. Vandervest, 73, of Oconto and formerly of Green Bay, beloved husband of Barbara (Vernosh) Hill, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Bellin Health Center in Oconto.

Gary was born on March 7, 1945 in Rhinelander son of the late Leonard and Norma (Gilbert) Vandervest. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Howard Public Schools as a Custodian. He was an avid football fan, especially his beloved Packers. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Golf. He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara and three children: Tammy (Nathan) Fraley, Lynn (Doug Gronski) Drafz, and Gary R. (Leda) Vandervest II, along with a step-son, Randy (Kim) Hill. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren. Gary leaves his siblings: Beverly Everson, Lynne Sutton, Debbie (Kelvin) Brunnette, Joe (Tammy) Thompson, and Bruce Thompson. Gary also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death a brother, David Vandervest, and a step-son William Hill.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 9 AM - 11 AM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home with Fr. John Bergstadt of St. John the Baptist Church officiating. Full military honors will follow the service, burial will be private. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now