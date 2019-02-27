Gary R. Vandervest



Oconto - Gary R. Vandervest, 73, of Oconto and formerly of Green Bay, beloved husband of Barbara (Vernosh) Hill, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Bellin Health Center in Oconto.



Gary was born on March 7, 1945 in Rhinelander son of the late Leonard and Norma (Gilbert) Vandervest. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Howard Public Schools as a Custodian. He was an avid football fan, especially his beloved Packers. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Golf. He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many.



Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara and three children: Tammy (Nathan) Fraley, Lynn (Doug Gronski) Drafz, and Gary R. (Leda) Vandervest II, along with a step-son, Randy (Kim) Hill. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren. Gary leaves his siblings: Beverly Everson, Lynne Sutton, Debbie (Kelvin) Brunnette, Joe (Tammy) Thompson, and Bruce Thompson. Gary also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death a brother, David Vandervest, and a step-son William Hill.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 9 AM - 11 AM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home with Fr. John Bergstadt of St. John the Baptist Church officiating. Full military honors will follow the service, burial will be private. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.