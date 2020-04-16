|
Gary Sass
Seymour - Gary "Papa" Sass, 78, of Seymour, went to his heavenly home on April 6, 2020 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born October 21, 1941, the eldest child of the late Vernon and Grace (Hayes) Sass. In 1986 he was united in marriage to Jane Huettl Vanden Langenberg.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; his children: Dave (Cassie) Sass, Molly (Mike) McCall, Katie (Nick) Hylok, and Molly Vanden Langenberg (special friend Louis). He is further survived by his grandchildren: Jasmynn and Nathan Hylok; his siblings: Wayne (Judi) Sass, Frank (Sandy) Sass, Rick (Cheri) Sass, and Claire DeBauche, as well as the mother of his children Connie LaChappelle. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Matt Tappy, brother-in-law Harold DeBauche, and sister-in-law Lynette Sass.
Gary graduated from East High and UWGB. He was a teacher, coach, and mentor at Seymour High School for 32 years. He was proud to be part of the coaching staff of 2 state championship teams in football and track. Papa loved to watch sports, especially the Packers, Badger football and Badger basketball, the Brewers, and both UWGB basketball teams. He could watch college football from morning to night. He would arrange his day around when he could watch his teams play. If two teams were on at the same time, one had to be recorded.
Before his illness he enjoyed working in the yard. He took great pride in how his lawn looked. He would have the radio on in the garage from morning until night. Before his first grandchild was born he announced that he would not be a built-in babysitter. That lasted about 30 seconds after Jazzy was born. He couldn't wait to see "the bealers" every chance he could. He loved them with all his heart. He also greatly enjoyed his "clear ones". But, he could not be served his drink without an olive, sweet onion, or pickled brussel sprout! Gary and Jane shared an exceptional kind of love for each other which was often noticed by others. They enjoyed many trips, concerts, and celebrations together.
In 2009 he was afflicted with Guillian-Barre syndrome which progressed to CIDP. After much hard work he was well enough to live a happy life for the past 10 years. However, the disease returned and he was not able to conquer it this time.
Gary's family will be holding a celebration of life later this year in true Gary fashion.
358 South Main St. Seymour, WI 54165
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
