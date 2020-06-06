Gary SchaalOconto Falls - Gary Schaal, 73, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 at a Green Bay area hospital following an acute illness. The oldest of two children of Alvin and Lorraine (Olson) Schaal, was born January 16, 1947 in Oconto Falls. As a little boy, Gary moved with his family to a farm in rural Oconto Falls where he attended school, graduating from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1965. In the fall of 1965, he enlisted into the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. You might say Gary was a farm boy at heart and he continued to care for the family farm, which meant so much to him.On December 17, 1966 he married Sandi Jaeger at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls, and the couple lived in Mississippi following their marriage due to Gary's military obligations. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, the couple returned to Oconto Falls with their young family where Gary helped out at Ronny Magee's station. In 1970 he worked as a police officer for the City of Oconto Falls and then followed with Oconto County Sheriff Dept. He went to work for J-Way Excavating before buying the business in 1976 and renaming it to G & S Excavating. In 1986, he added G & S Refuse, Inc. to their family business line until he and his wife retired in 2016. Over the years, Gary enjoyed working, camping, bowling, snowmobiling, trap shooting, hunting, fishing and most of all, attending his grandchildren's events.Survivors are his wife of 53 years, Sandi Schaal, Oconto Falls; their two children, Brian (Lynn) Schaal, Bonduel; Nikki (Nick) Tolzman, Oconto Falls; four grandchildren who he was very fond of, twins Elizabeth and Samantha and Aaron Schaal, Josie Tolzman; one sister, Barbara J. Schaal, Green Bay; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terri (John) Hagerty, TX; Sue (Mel) Loppnow, Greenleaf; Rick (Vickie) Jaeger, Abrams; Jan (Butch) Klatkiewicz, Oconto Falls; Charlene Jaeger, Crivitz; Lori Jaeger, Menasha; Dane (Jennifer) Black, Shawano; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Delores Jaeger-Black, father-in-laws, Arnold Jaeger and Marvin Black, sister-in-law, Diane Cisar and brother-in-law, Craig Cisar.Visitation with the urn present will be held after 2pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Face coverings are being requested by the family and will be made available upon request. Funeral services will be held 7pm Friday at the funeral home with military honors following. A private burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls. Those who are interested in live streaming the 7pm service are welcome to ask for the link from a member of the family or contacting Jones Funeral Service.