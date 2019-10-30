Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Gary Schmidt

Gary Schmidt Obituary
Gary Schmidt

Luxemburg - Gary A. Schmidt, 78 of Casco, died early Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1941 in Algoma to the late Alva R. and Loraine (Haferman) Schmidt.

Friends may call between 8:30 and 10:30 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Funeral 10:45 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating.

McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Friday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
