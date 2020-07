Gary SeppelGreen Bay - Gary M. Seppel, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The son of the late Michael Seppel and Shirley (McLaine) Seppel. He was born on April 27, 1951.Gary was a graduate of Bay Port High School, where he was the Captain of the football team and went on to attend UWGB. He was a chef at Zuider Zee's and then was a machinist for many years until his retirement. Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed time spent fishing.Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley; three brothers, Brad (Sandy) Seppel, Blaine Seppel, Mike Seppel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Seppel; nephew, Jason Seppel; great-great nephew, Curtis Seppel.Friends and family may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. A memorial service for Gary will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com