Gary Seppel
Green Bay - Gary M. Seppel, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The son of the late Michael Seppel and Shirley (McLaine) Seppel. He was born on April 27, 1951.
Gary was a graduate of Bay Port High School, where he was the Captain of the football team and went on to attend UWGB. He was a chef at Zuider Zee's and then was a machinist for many years until his retirement. Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed time spent fishing.
Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley; three brothers, Brad (Sandy) Seppel, Blaine Seppel, Mike Seppel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Seppel; nephew, Jason Seppel; great-great nephew, Curtis Seppel.
Friends and family may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. A memorial service for Gary will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.