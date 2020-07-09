1/2
Gary Seppel
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Seppel

Green Bay - Gary M. Seppel, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The son of the late Michael Seppel and Shirley (McLaine) Seppel. He was born on April 27, 1951.

Gary was a graduate of Bay Port High School, where he was the Captain of the football team and went on to attend UWGB. He was a chef at Zuider Zee's and then was a machinist for many years until his retirement. Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed time spent fishing.

Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley; three brothers, Brad (Sandy) Seppel, Blaine Seppel, Mike Seppel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Seppel; nephew, Jason Seppel; great-great nephew, Curtis Seppel.

Friends and family may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. A memorial service for Gary will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved