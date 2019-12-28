|
|
Gary T. Dennis
ASHWAUBENON - Gary T. Dennis, 63, Ashwaubenon passed away on December 25, 2019.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019