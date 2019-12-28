Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary T. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary T. Dennis Obituary
Gary T. Dennis

ASHWAUBENON - Gary T. Dennis, 63, Ashwaubenon passed away on December 25, 2019.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -