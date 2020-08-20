Gary Vandenhouten
Luxemburg - Gary "Hoot-Hoot" Vandenhouten, 70, of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully, late Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020, at a local hospital following a short illness.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Peter Church (Town of Lincoln), E2591 County Road S, Casco, WI, 54205. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm on Monday. Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Peter Church between 9:00 and 10:45 am. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday, at the church with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
