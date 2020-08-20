1/1
Gary Vandenhouten
{ "" }
Gary Vandenhouten

Luxemburg - Gary "Hoot-Hoot" Vandenhouten, 70, of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully, late Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020, at a local hospital following a short illness.

Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Peter Church (Town of Lincoln), E2591 County Road S, Casco, WI, 54205. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm on Monday. Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Peter Church between 9:00 and 10:45 am. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday, at the church with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Vandenhouten Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Sunday's Green Bay Press Gazette.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter Church
AUG
24
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
St. Peter Church
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Peter Church
AUG
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Craig huth
Friend
