Gary Patrick Vandertie, 61, of Casco passed away suddenly at his home on March 19, 2020. He was born October 21, 1958, in Namur to Patrick and Rose Mae (Jeanquart) Vandertie.
Gary attended Southern Door High School and then farmed in Brussels with his family for many years. He also worked as a blackjack dealer at the Oneida Casino. He especially enjoyed helping his brother (and best friend) Dean at the Belgian Delight Restaurant in Brussels. He really loved all the patrons of the restaurant.
Gary was an excellent antique collector and dealer. He had a great appreciation for corvettes, owning several models. Gary was a very hard worker who always had to be busy. He often had his nephew Dakota at his side and considered him his "right-hand-man". Gary was also a very social person who just loved visiting and joking with everyone. He especially loved his family and his cats which he considered "his kids".
He had a very special relationship with his mother. He was not only a wonderful son to Rose Mae, but he was also one of her best friends. He will be very deeply missed by his mother, brother and sister-in-law, his nieces and nephew and many other relatives and friends.
Survivors include his mother; brother Dean (Jill) Vandertie, Brussels; nephew and godson, Dakota; two nieces, goddaughter, Carrington and Gabrielle; uncle, Randy Jeanquart, Brussels; his cats, Dino, Bitsy Mae, Luke, Bobo, Lolitta, Sissy, and Latrel.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Private family services will be conducted at Forbes Funeral Home and St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels. A public visitation will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the church cemetery by his father. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Father Edward Looney and the Kewaunee County Sheriffs Dept. and staff for the care and support at the house.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2020