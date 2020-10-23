Gary Vincent Burden
GREEN BAY - Gary Vincent Burden, 70, Green Bay WI, passed away at home on October 22, 2020. Gary was born on November 5, 1949 in Shell Lake, WI to Paul V. and Virginia M. Burden. He was a 1968 graduate of Spooner High School, Spooner, WI.
On June 15, 1969, Gary married Deborah Ann Griffin in Virginia Beach, VA. Gary worked all his life in the veneer and hardwood plywood industry, ending his career as co-owner of Burkel-Piette in Oconto Falls, WI. He had a passion for deer hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved traveling, among his favorite destinations were International Beatles Week in Liverpool, England and more recently Venice and Rome, Italy.
Gary is survived by wife Debbie, daughter Christine (Laura) Burden of Saukville, WI, daughter Jodi (Richard) Petersen of Combined Locks, WI, son Jeffery Burden of Madison, WI, grandchildren Kyle and Lauren Katchem, Claire and Bella Petersen and great-granddaughter Noelle Jourdan. Gary is also survived by sisters, Jean (Chris) Burden of West Salem, WI and Adele Burden, Rice Lake, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Burden of Sarona, WI.
Due to Covid19, no public services will be held. A portion of Gary's cremains will be scattered in Douglas County, WI where he deer hunted for over 50 years. Final internment to be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler (Asheville), NC.
The family wishes to thank Unity Hospice, DePere, WI for the extraordinary care provided during Gary's illness, especially RN Cindy and CNA Amy. Your support and expertise during the past eleven months were surpassed only by your compassion and love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Hospice.
Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
