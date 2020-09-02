Gary W. Mach
Green Bay - Gary W. Mach, 78, Green Bay, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Gary was born on January 7, 1942, in Antigo, son of Margie (Diemel) and the late Stanley Mach. He was a graduate of Kaukauna High School. On November 9, 1968, Gary married Eileen Everard in Sugarbush.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He loved anything related to railroading and took great satisfaction in honoring his family's railroading legacy on the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. He was an avid Brewers fan and a vintage hi-fi and radio broadcasting equipment enthusiast.
Gary was employed as a Broadcast Engineer for nearly six decades. He successfully completed several facility upgrades during his career. Some of his other accomplishments include many award-winning television programs while working with Wisconsin Public Broadcasting and PBS. Gary also designed telecommunications facilities for the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and the Center for Television Production, both of which are located at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he spent most of his career. Gary was an engineer and part owner of WJNR-FM radio station in Iron Mountain, MI, for ten years. He also consulted with Cellcom well into his retirement. Gary was also on the Board of Directors for the National Railroad Museum and Chicago and Northwestern Historical Society. He gave generously of his time and talent while volunteering on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association's Broadcasters' Clinic Planning Committee for 35 years, as well as volunteering at the Green Bay Catholic Diocese and the Engineering Advisory Board for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eileen Mach, Green Bay; two children, Robert (Paulette) Mach, Green Bay, and Amy (Brian) Munson, Madison; four grandchildren, Alexandra and Samantha Mach, William and John Munson; his mother, Margie Mach, Kaukauna; brothers and sisters, Ron (Sharon) Mach, Elcho, Judie (Jim) Becher, Neenah, Vince (Debbie) Mach, Lebanon, MO; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Barb) Everard, Green Bay, Vivian Derenne, Luxemburg, Lois (Kerry) Smith, Evergreen, CO, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Mach, two sisters-in-law, Muriel Van Den Busch, Kathleen Berg; and two brothers-in-law, Dick Van Den Busch and Dale Derenne.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Father Patrick Beno with Monsignor James Dillenburg concelebrating. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING. A private entombment will follow at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Gary's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
