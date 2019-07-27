|
|
Gayle Derricks
Denmark - Gayle Derricks, age 76, a resident of the Town of Eaton, died the evening of Friday, July 26, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on July 3, 1943 to the late Harry and Anna (Ardent) Derricks. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1961. Gayle was a member of the National Guard for six and a half years. He worked as a machinist for the FMC Corp and retired from Campbell Wrapper in 2007. He was the owner of Derricks Machine.
On September 11, 1965 he married Dorothy Leiterman at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark. They enjoyed fifty-three years together.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, two sons; Dennis (Cathy) and Toby (Lisa) two granddaughters; Olivia and Claire, two step grandsons; Tim (fiancé Emily) Davister and Tyler Davister, two step great grandchildren; Axle and Ryker Davister. Gayle is further survived by brothers; Larry (Barb), Darryl (Carole), Brice, Doane, and Darwin (Linda), sister, Linda (Tom) Paider, sister in law, Judy Derricks, brother in law, Don (Dorothy) Leiterman, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, brother in law, Alvin (Virginia) Leiterman, sisters in law; Lorraine (Frank) Sekora and Josie (Willard) Bielinski as well as a dear friend of the family, Cindy Billings.
Family and friends may call at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 3425 Willow Road, Green Bay, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 beginning at 9:30am, until 11:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:45. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
We wish to thank our family, friends and neighbors for all the visits, calls and food. Your kindness will be remembered.
Special thanks to the Bellin Cancer Team and to Unity Hospice for all your excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to July 29, 2019