Gayle Mannering
De Pere - Gayle Mannering,76, De Pere, passed away January 12, 2020. She was born November 9, 1943 to the late Stanley and Thelma (Buckhout) Williamson.
Mom was an accomplished sewer who had her own business for a period of time making clothes, fabric books and baby items. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewer fan, rarely missing a game and often keeping score. Baking was also a passion of hers along with reading novels and frequenting the local libraries. She proudly supported her three boys and her grandchildren in all of their activities.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Jr., Brian (Amy) and Robert; grandchildren: Austin (Aubree) Mannering, Alyssa Jo (Kevin) Hudak, Katie (Joe) Bigler, Vanessa Mannering and Brock Mannering; great grandchildren: Jovie and Bronson and a sister, Jean (Mark) Buckhout.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Thelma Buckhout.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Danielle and Allie at St. Vincent Hospital for their wonderful care, dedication and support for our mother.
In keeping with Gayle's wishes, private services were held. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020