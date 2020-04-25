|
Gaylord Myrl Hanes Jr. was peacefully called home to his eternal resting place at the age of 72 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was able to spend his last days with his children. As he took his last breath on earth he was fortunate to have his son William at his bedside holding his hand.
Gaylord was born on December 24, 1947, son of the late RoseMary and Gaylord Hanes Sr. He was raised in Oconto, WI where he resided most of his life until he chose to relocate to Green Bay, WI to be closer to his children and grandchildren. No matter what age they were his grandchildren were always "the babies". Gaylord always found a way to overcome the many trials and tribulations that entered his life in order to prosper for his family.
When it came to his children, Gaylord was known for being strong willed. Regardless of being right or wrong he always defended them and made them his number one priority. His home was often the gathering place of all his children and their friends, he became a surrogate father to many and loved being everyone's "second dad". He was a very loyal man and enjoyed helping others with a hand up if someone ever needed anything. His front door was always open, literally. He had a strong passion for gardening and enjoyed numerous outdoor activities with hunting and ice fishing being his favorites. Some of his favorite moments were watching and talking sports with his son. He loved a good thunderstorm, old country music and any western movie he could find. He would never turn down a cup of coffee, game of Yahtzee and a conversation with his friends and family. Although strongly opinionated he was an excellent listener and often gave the best advice. Underneath his tough exterior was the biggest loving heart and soul a person could have.
Gaylord is survived by his children, daughter Elizabeth (Tom) Rank, daughter Rose Hanes, son William Hanes, son Roger Ahnen, all of Green Bay, WI; his 3 granddaughters, Alayna Rank, Kora Delvaux and Kelsie Calaway; 3 sisters, Shirley Reed, Shelley Jonet both of Green Bay WI, and Sharon Noel of Marinette WI. Gaylord is further survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children Debbie Bohaczek and her son Aaron Seidl, whom Gaylord treated as his own son, of Peshtigo, WI; special niece Shannon Osman, whom he treated like a daughter, of Oconto, WI and many more nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his by his mother and father, RoseMary and Gaylord Hanes Sr.; brother Francis Hanes; and sisters Syliva Hanes and Sandra Beekman. He is now able to be reunited with them all.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
His children would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Edenbrook Nursing Home for the care they gave our father the last week of his life. Gaylord will be missed dearly by family and friends. Rest in peace Daddy, we love you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020