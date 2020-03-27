|
Gemma Mary Templeton
Green Bay - Gemma Mary (Fendt) Templeton, 79, Green Bay, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born May 14, 1940 in Watertown, daughter to the late Eugene and Lillian (Tyson) Fendt. She graduated from Watertown High School, and married Donald H. Templeton on May 25, 1963, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; 4 children: Michael Templeton; Joan Templeton (Joe) Bergner, and their two children, Simon and Audrey; Jean (Tory) Raether, and their 3 children, Seth, Grace and Melanie; and Karen Bradley (John Weber}; and Mary (Eugene) Fendt, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Gemma was preceded in death by an infant brother, Anthony, as well as her other siblings: Jane (Gerald) Schubert, Margaret (Rudy) Bohlman, Marion Belling, Eugene Fendt, Bernard Fendt, and Dorothy (Paul) Bohlman.
Gemma was a very giving person. She spent years volunteering in various ways, including years with Unity Hospice and Meals on Wheels. She was always willing to put others first and lend a helping hand.
To her immediate family, she was affectionately known as "Minga". Her first grandchild, when trying to say Grandma kept saying "Minga" and the name stuck. She loved the name; it was special and unique - just like her. She LOVED her family and would do anything for them - right to the very end.
Each of us have special memories of her that we will cherish. She will be sorely missed by her beloved husband, Don, and the rest of her family. When it is safe to have a Memorial service, we would love to hear your memories of her as well. She was a hugger (a BIG one) and hated the current state of the world. She would have been up all night praying for her family and the rest of the world.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced in a future edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020