Gemma (Fendt) Templeton
Gemma Mary (Fendt) Templeton, 79, Green Bay, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., with Fr. Anthony Cirignani officiating. The church requests all in attendance wear masks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
