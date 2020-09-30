1/1
Gene J. Baumgartner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene J. Baumgartner

Freedom - Gene Joseph Baumgartner, 83, Freedom passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1937 to the late Joe and Arlene Baumgartner. He graduated from Freedom High School and enlisted in the Marine Corp. On October 14, 1961 was united in marriage to Bonnie Huss.

Gene is survived by son Bryan (Amy); son-in law, Rick (Meg) Hicks; grandchildren, Samantha and Katie Baumgartner, Joe (Brittany) Hicks, Marc (Katie) Hicks; great-grandchildren, Thyler, Lucas, Wyatt, Haedyn and Lily Hicks; brothers, Jim (Marge), Don (Helen), Tom (Judy); sister-in law Sharon Baumgartner, Dolly (Glen) Schampers; brother-in-law, Jim (Phyllis) Huss; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Penny Hicks; son, Kevin "Beaver" Baumgartner; brother, Jerry Baumgartner; brother-in-law, Jack Huss.

Family and friends may call after 10:00AM Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5565 Cty Rd E, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM with Fr. David Ruby officiating burial in the parish cemetery. Full military rites will follow Mass. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved