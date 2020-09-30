Gene J. BaumgartnerFreedom - Gene Joseph Baumgartner, 83, Freedom passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1937 to the late Joe and Arlene Baumgartner. He graduated from Freedom High School and enlisted in the Marine Corp. On October 14, 1961 was united in marriage to Bonnie Huss.Gene is survived by son Bryan (Amy); son-in law, Rick (Meg) Hicks; grandchildren, Samantha and Katie Baumgartner, Joe (Brittany) Hicks, Marc (Katie) Hicks; great-grandchildren, Thyler, Lucas, Wyatt, Haedyn and Lily Hicks; brothers, Jim (Marge), Don (Helen), Tom (Judy); sister-in law Sharon Baumgartner, Dolly (Glen) Schampers; brother-in-law, Jim (Phyllis) Huss; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Penny Hicks; son, Kevin "Beaver" Baumgartner; brother, Jerry Baumgartner; brother-in-law, Jack Huss.Family and friends may call after 10:00AM Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5565 Cty Rd E, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM with Fr. David Ruby officiating burial in the parish cemetery. Full military rites will follow Mass. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.