Gene Joseph Luedke
HOWARD - Gene Joseph Luedke peacefully passed away on Tuesday July 28th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, with his entire family by his side. He was 81. Gene was born on December 12th, 1938 to the late Roy and Marie (Andrews) Luedke. Gene grew up on the family farm on Pinecrest, which is now Nouryon Park (Akzo Nobel). He was always proud to explain that the park was built on his former family farm. The farm is where Gene learned many of his life skills, including his love for carpentry. There were not too many things he could not either build or fix himself, he was a big believer that any job worth doing was worth doing right the first time.
Gene's devotion to his faith began at a young age where he attended St. John the Baptist School. He went on to attend Green Bay East High School where upon graduation he was proud to serve his country enlisting in the United States Army. As an adult, he became an active member of St. John the Baptist Church where he was an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus Duck Creek Council #6279.
He met the love of his life, Marlene, on Christmas when he was just 19 years old. They were united in marriage on April 8th, 1961. From that union they had four children, Dave, Angie, Jeff and Laurie. Family meant everything to Dad/Papa, he was the number one fan to his children and 13 grandchildren. He rarely missed an event they were in.
Gene had a great love for sports, he was an avid bowler, golfer, and played softball for many years. He also enjoyed a good game of cribbage and sheep head, which occurred at many of the camping or Knights of Columbus events. All these events produced great memories with family, friends, and fellow brother knights.
He started his career as a salesman for Packerland Automotive and found a love for auto parts and people. His career took a turn, when Gene and Marlene decided to open Luedke Auto Parts in 1981. For the next 20 plus years, he proudly ran the local Bumper to Bumper auto parts store until he retired in 2002.
Gene will be sadly missed by his wife of 59 years, Marlene; his four children and their spouses, along with his 13 beloved grandchildren; Dave (Sandy) Luedke of Howard (Lindsey, Hannah, Maggie); Angie (Pete) Mennen of Howard (Mitch, Katie, Evan); Jeff (Lisa) Luedke of Howard (Jack, Emma, Adam); Laurie (John) Hampton of Howard (Cameron, Marlee, Edee, Jersee). His siblings Kate VandeCorput; Bonnie Siolka; Shirley (Alvin) Huben; Merlin (Sue) Luedke; Marlene (Dick) Delvaux; Sisters-in-law Adeline Vercauteren and Georgianne Piantek and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marie Luedke; his mother and father-in-law Edward and Angeline Stoskopf; his sisters Janice Luedke, Darlene Weyenberg and his in-laws Lloyd Vercauteren and Lee and Laura Brusky.
A special thanks to Katie and her 'staff' for her guidance and care.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 from 2 until 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The Mass will be live streamed.
Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing.