Gene R. Lannoye
Green Bay - Gene R. Lannoye, 89, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born September 11, 1930, in Green Bay to Arthur and Helen (Jones) Lannoye.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On April 12, 1951, he married Beverly Ann Rein. She preceded him in death on February 2, 1984. Gene worked as an electrician for many years for the Electricians Union Local #158.
Gene is survived by his children, Craig (Carol) Lannoye, Candy Voelker, Debbie (Denis) Enderby, Angie Van Deuren; his eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his brother Roger (Lenore) Lannoye; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, Gene was preceded in death by an infant son, Brian; a son, Brad, his parents; his brothers, Dale Lannoye and Warren Lannoye; his sisters, Shirley Jolin and Doris DeWitt.
Private funeral services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.
Donations in Gene's memory may be made to Unity Hospice in De Pere.
Gene's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, and to his at home health nurse, Christina.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.