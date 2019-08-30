Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Wake
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
401 Gray Street
Green Bay,, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
at the church
Genevieve A. "Gen" Devroy


1924 - 2019
Genevieve A. "Gen" Devroy Obituary
Genevieve A. "Gen" Devroy

Green Bay - Genevieve A. "Gen" Devroy, 94, Green Bay, died August 29, 2019. She was born September 2, 1924, in Kewaunee, WI to Adolph and Mary (Bitzan) Pavlat.

Gen graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1942 and she was employed at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, which became Union State Bank in Kewaunee. On January 19, 1946, she married Wilfred "Joe" Devroy at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kewaunee, WI. She and Joe enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, traveling and camping with their family. Gen had been employed at the Office of Price Administration (OPA) in 1946, at Bay Insulation Co., and at NWTC as a Tatting instructor. She was an active member of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, served as President of the Mission Society for over 30 years, and on the Parish Council, and as coordinator for the liturgists for many years, being one herself. She belonged to the Annunciation Ladies Society and the Catholic Women's Club. Gen was also active at Heritage Hill, and while her son attended Premontre High School, she was an officer and then President of the Premontre Mothers'Club. She had a love of gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and was a member of the Baie Verde Garden Club and the Abbey Belles Garden Club. Her diverse hobbies included Tatting, her favorite art, playing cards, including bridge, and sewing and golfing. She taught "Tatting - A Lost Art" through NWTC for over 20 years, which she enjoyed doing so that the art of tatting would not be lost.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Deacon Charles "Chuck" Adams; one daughter-in-law, Sherry Devroy; three granddaughters, Pepin and (Kirk) Steckler, Andrea and (Brian) Sorenson, Elaine and (Jack) Mannion; six great-grandchildren, Mitchell Steckler, Savannah Steckler, Wil Mannion, Lily Mannion, Wyatt Sorenson, and Josephine Sorenson, who all called her "Gigi"; Susan and Chuck Adams' six host children all from Germany, Annemarie Westermaier Wolf, Michael Kern, Alex Wanitschke, Esther Klein Mugge, Thomas Seitel, and Anna Marhoefer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and her lifetime friend Arlene "Un" (Ruttner) Schmeltzer.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe on April 2, 1986; one daughter, Theresa Devroy on November 14, 1977; one son, Joseph A. Devroy on November 17, 200l; one brother Richard A. Pavlat, sister Charlotte Neumeier; brother-in-law Vincent G. Devroy; four sisters-in-law, Rita (Devroy) Schils, Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Devroy, Polly Pavlat and Marie Haas; and three brothers-in-law, Martin Neumeier, Dennis Haas and Fred Schils.

Friends may call from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (TODAY) Friday, August 30 at Blaney Funeral Home,1521 Shawano Ave. A parish wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray Street, Green Bay, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park.

To send on-line condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
