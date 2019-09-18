|
|
Genevieve Burdick
Lena - Genevieve "Jenny" M. Burdick, 92, of Stiles, entered into eternal rest, at her home, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born in the Town of Underhill on November 4, 1926 to the late Fred and Melvina (Benoit) Porte. She married Thomas Burdick and the couple worked the family farm until his illness made that impossible. She then worked as a bus driver, for the Oconto Falls School District, back when drivers used their personal vehicles to transport students to and from school. She made three trips in the morning and three in the afternoon to the little 2 room school house in Stiles. She also worked at the Frigo Cheese plant in Lena. She later moved to Little Suamico where she worked beside Wesley, Marvin, Sonny and Edward on the family farm becoming a care giver to Edward, Sonny, and Marvin when they were no longer able to care for themselves. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family working in her garden and playing cards with the Monday night card club members. Jenny was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Abrams.
She is survived by one son, Tom (Becky); one daughter, Barbara (George); three grandchildren, Sandy (Richard), Scott (Jackie), and Lisa (Tom). She is further survived by seven great-grandchildren, Savannah (Nick), Ashley (Trevor), Abigail, Benjamin, Riley, Brady and Mason; one great-great grandchild, Avary; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; five sisters, Sharon, Margie, Arlene, Diane, and Nellie; four brothers, Lloyd, Hank, John, and Paul; and a special friend Wesley.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Calvary Lutheran Church, Abrams, from 9 to 11 AM Friday, September 20, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Friday at the church with the Rev. Matt Stuebs officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019