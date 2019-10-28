|
|
Genevieve M. Dorn, of the town of Oneida, 92, passed away on October 26th, 2019. Genevieve was born on October 4, 1927, Stockbridge, Wisconsin to Jerome and Alberta (Boaman) Mueller.
On November 28, 1944 she married Louis Dorn, they celebrated over 70 years of marriage, and together they raised 8 children. Genevieve and Louis farmed and ran a home building construction for many years in the De Pere area. Genevieve enjoyed crafting and always made sure all the new babies in the family had a handmade blanket from their Grandma.
Genevieve is survived by her children: Barbara (Gene) Manders of Greenleaf, Melvin Dorn of Green Bay, Robert (June) Dorn of Oneida, Annette (Ralph) Thyssen of Black Creek, Christine (Tyke) Ferron of Oneida, Allan Dorn of De Pere, Mary Horkman (Steve Van Hoof) of Menasha. Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings: a twin sister, Geraldine Wilz, Betty Jane Greening, Lorna (Steve) Jacobs, Caryl Quist.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, son, James Dorn, her parents, siblings: Richard Mueller, Dennis Mueller, Margaret and Florence Mueller, brothers-in-law, Daniel Wilz and Gordon Greening.
Friends and family may visit at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5589 County Road E, De Pere, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am with Father David Ruby. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers all memorial donations will be donated to Heartland Hospice, so others can have the same compassionate care that Genevieve received.
Genevieve's family would like to thank all the staff at Country Villa Assisted Living, Freedom, and prior in Pulaski, for the loving, compassionate care they gave Genevieve, they were her second family. She enjoyed her time there and made many friends. Especially, Nurse Tina, who went above and beyond to make sure Mom was comfortable, cannot express how much we appreciate all the staff. We also would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom. Thank you all.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019