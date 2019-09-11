|
Genevieve Ida Bonk
Abrams - Genevieve Ida Bonk, 99, Abrams, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Atrium of Oconto Falls surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy (Frise) Angrabright was born on April 30, 1920, in Stiles. She married Henry A. Bonk July 27, 1940.
Gen was employed at Larsen Canning in Green Bay for 33 years. She also worked at Jung Great Lake Shoe Factory.
Gen loved to embroider on almost anything and she was very good at it. She also loved to play a good hand of rummy and had no problem taking your quarter; in return she would serve a wonderful lunch. Gen also enjoyed watching baseball and putting puzzles together.
Survivors include her five wonderful children who meant the world to her: son, Don (Linda) Bonk, Florida; daughters: Patricia Powell, Little Chute, Clara (Eugene) Leonard, Oconto Falls, Jenny (Robert) Anderson, Little Suamico, Debbie (Bill) Byng, Abrams; 12 grandchildren: 15 great grandchildren; six great- great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Jashinski, West Allis and brother-in-law, Chester Kaminski, Oconto.
Gen was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Angrabright; husband, Henry; son, Louis; son-in-law, Gary Powell; brothers: Harlen, Harold, Ruben, Walter, Don, and Morris; sisters: Florence Kaminski, June Rosenburg, and Gwen Angrabright; sister-in-law, Helen Angrabright.
Gen was loved by so many and touched so many lives. She was always willing to take care of the sick and those in need. She will be sadly missed by her family.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Jerry Wirtley officiating. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Little Suamico.
A very special thank you to the staff of Atrium in Oconto Falls and Dr. Wittman. You were very caring to Gen and her family. God bless you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019