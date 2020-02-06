|
|
Geoffrey Robert Geurts
Paris, France -
Geoffrey Robert Geurts, 53, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Geoff died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends
Geoff was born on June 11, 1966 in Appleton, Wisconsin to the late Mary Elizabeth (Roberts) Geurts, and Robert Leo Geurts. He is survived by his father, Robert Geurts (Green Bay, Wisconsin), his brother, Michael Geurts (Madison, Wisconsin), his sister, Lori Geurts (Washington, DC), and his wife, Pardiese Geurts and his two children, Zacharie and Benjamin (Paris, France) who were the pride and joy of his life. Geoff was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Geurts.
Geoff was a 1984 graduate of East De Pere High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and International Relations (1991) and graduated from Columbia University with a Master of International Affairs in Economic and Political Development (1998). Geoff served as a Peace Corps volunteer and trainer in Niger and Mali. He was most recently working as a Principal Evaluation Specialist at UNESCO in Paris, France where he had made his home since 2003.
Geoff was a devoted and loving husband and father, a thoughtful and caring son, a kind and generous brother, and a loyal and trusted friend. He will be remembered as an eternal optimist who cherished life and those around him. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him and will remain in their hearts forever.
A farewell gathering for last goodbyes was held at the Crematorium of Pere Lachaise, Paris, France on Monday, January 20, 2020. This was followed by a reception at WOS Bar, the official "Green Bay Packers" bar of Europe. Additional farewell memorials will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Washington, DC in the summer of 2020.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020