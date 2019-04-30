George A. Van Buren



Green Bay - George A. Van Buren, age 76, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 26, 2019 with his sisters at his side. He was born December 6, 1942 in Ladysmith, WI, son of the late Elmer and Lucille (Reisner) Van Buren and was a graduate of Oconto Falls High School, Class of 1963.



Following graduation, George moved to Milwaukee where he worked for various companies before returning to Green Bay.



George enjoyed constructing model cars and airplanes and loved his Diet Coke. He loved to cheer on the Packers and watch Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. George loved people and had a knack for getting to know everyone he met by their name.



George is survived by his sisters, Ann Davis and Alice Malchow; nieces and nephews: Rebecca Davis, Jessica (Kyle) Rhoades, Rachel (Jacob) Karner, Dan (Chelsea) Malchow, Dave Malchow and Elizabeth Malchow; many great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Van Buren and a brother-in-law, Paul Davis.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A memorial service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Mike Tappa officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



George's family would like to give a special thank you to George's extended family at Bayshore Village for their many years of friendship, care and support, as well as Unity Hospice.