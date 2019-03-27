|
|
George Cornell, Jr.
DePere - George Cornell, Jr, age 86 of DePere, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. George was born on August 8, 1932 in South Wales, New York to the late George and Margaret (Pisle) Cornell. George served his country in the United States Air Force. On September 2, 1955 he married Judith Hackwell in East Aurora, New York and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. George graduated from Michigan State University with a Dairy Manufacturing Degree in 1955. He was a champion of the cheese industry and has served on the boards of numerous industry organizations over the years, including the National Cheese Institute (NCI), a constituent organization of the IDFA. George was recognized for his outstanding leadership of NCI and was the recipient of IDFA's (International Dairy Food Association) Soaring Eagles Award in 1998. In 2004, WDPA (Wisconsin Dairy Products Association) selected him to receive its President's Award. In 2016, WCMA (Wisconsin Cheese Maker's Association) honored him with its Cheese Industry Champion Award. George loved his family first, then golf, either watching or playing and his Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judith, children; Susan Richards, John (Michelle) Cornell, Mary Cornell and Martha Cornell, and his grandson, Zachary George Cornell.
Preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Wilmont (Helen) Cornell.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00am until 11:00am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave, DePere. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am with Rev. Luke Farwell, officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to First United Presbyterian Church or a .
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and staff at St. Vincent Hospital for the wonderful care given to George.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019