|
|
George David Gabert
Texarkana, TX - Word has been received that George David Gabert has passed away in Texarkana, Texas on July 12, 2019 of an apparent heart attack.
George was born on July 12, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. His parents are David Gabert Sr. and Janet Haskell both of Sturgeon Bay, WI. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. He had an associate degree as a cryogenics engineer.
He is survived by his wife Judith, 1 son George of Two Rivers, WI and 1 daughter Tracy (Randall) Haucke of Sturgeon Bay; his parents; 1 brother Dave (Kathy) Gabert Jr. of Florida and Sturgeon Bay; and 4 sisters, Celia (Randy) LaVenture of Sturgeon Bay, Susan Oliver of Florida, Cindy Cihlar of Sturgeon Bay, and Julie (Steve) Lau of Florida; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother John Gabert.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 27, 2019