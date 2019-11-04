Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
George Edmond Sharp


1927 - 2019
George Edmond Sharp

Green Bay - George Edmond Sharp, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born May 28, 1927 in Green Bay to the late George S. and Marie (Steeno) Sharp. On June 25, 1949 he married Mary Ann Tauscher at Grace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 13 at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
