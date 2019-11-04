|
George Edmond Sharp
Green Bay - George Edmond Sharp, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born May 28, 1927 in Green Bay to the late George S. and Marie (Steeno) Sharp. On June 25, 1949 he married Mary Ann Tauscher at Grace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 13 at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019