|
|
George H. Stoffer
Green Bay - The angels came for George on March 28, 2020 at Unity Hospice Facility. He was born on May 31, 1934 to Caroline (Beckman) Stoffer and Rudolph H. Stoffer in Norfolk, NE. He attended schools in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1953.
George was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. He was active in his church, being an usher, elder and choir member. In 1954 he married Jeannine Cannon, his high school sweetheart, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, NE. George worked in the insurance business for 50 years. He owned his own insurance agency, retiring in 2003.
George was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also loved to play "arm-chair quarterback" for college and NFL football games.
George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeannine as well as his 4 children: Steve (Barb) Stoffer, Bay Center, WA, Patricia (Garret) Littlejohn, Bradenton, FL, David Stoffer, Shawano, WI and Shawn (Dianna) Stoffer, Okeechobee, FL; 4 grandchildren: April Stoffer, Vancouver, WA, Gina (Chad) Schlepp, Lakeview, IA, Paul (Julie) Stoffer, Port Townsend, WA and Rachel (Matt) Cox, Bondurant, IA and 6 great-grandchildren: Aleena Martin, Merrison Schlepp, Connor Cox, Greeley Schlepp, Ella Cox and Wheelin Larm. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Audrey Carol Stoffer, 9 siblings and his step-father, George T. Stoffer.
Services are pending and will held at Faith Lutheran Church, Green Bay, at a later date. For updates on service times or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
George's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Unity Hospice and Dr. Gunar Strungs for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020