Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for George Detampel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Detampel Jr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Detampel Jr. Obituary
George J. Detampel Jr.

Green Bay - George J. Detampel Jr., 84, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1935 to George and Anna (Boucher) Detampel Sr., the youngest of four children. He graduated from Casco High School, Class of 1953.

George married Patricia Alexander on May 12, 1956 at St. Hubert's in Rosiere, WI. Together they enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage. George was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He was a machinist for many years and retired from FMC after 35 years of service where he acquired some great friendships which continued after his retirement. George was a very proud man ushering and volunteering for Nativity Parish for many years.

For 20 years, he umpired and played slow pitch softball, attended the Ice Bowl and was an avid Packer and Cub fan. He enjoyed playing cards, especially with Max on his lap; golfing, fishing, hunting with his sons and spending time traveling with friends and family.

George is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their three children, Randy, Green Bay; Jayne (Jean), Howard; Dan (Pam), Neenah; his grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Jamaica (Tim) with (Charlie, Sam and Meara) Eilbes, Shara Gilkey, Autumn Ward and Jaclyn Cravens; brother, James (Carol) Detampel; Sister, Marilyn (Charles) Massart; brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Alexander; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother, Norbert (Marcella) Detampel; Patricia's parents, Lawrence (Alma) Alexander and her stepmother, Monica.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to DaVita for helping him "fight the fight" three days a week for over five years, which was way beyond expectations. Also, a thank you to the great compassionate staff at Brookview Meadows, Dr. Roderick Meves and Unity Hospice.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private family mass will be held. Please know that a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -