|
|
George J. Detampel Jr.
Green Bay - George J. Detampel Jr., 84, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1935 to George and Anna (Boucher) Detampel Sr., the youngest of four children. He graduated from Casco High School, Class of 1953.
George married Patricia Alexander on May 12, 1956 at St. Hubert's in Rosiere, WI. Together they enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage. George was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He was a machinist for many years and retired from FMC after 35 years of service where he acquired some great friendships which continued after his retirement. George was a very proud man ushering and volunteering for Nativity Parish for many years.
For 20 years, he umpired and played slow pitch softball, attended the Ice Bowl and was an avid Packer and Cub fan. He enjoyed playing cards, especially with Max on his lap; golfing, fishing, hunting with his sons and spending time traveling with friends and family.
George is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their three children, Randy, Green Bay; Jayne (Jean), Howard; Dan (Pam), Neenah; his grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Jamaica (Tim) with (Charlie, Sam and Meara) Eilbes, Shara Gilkey, Autumn Ward and Jaclyn Cravens; brother, James (Carol) Detampel; Sister, Marilyn (Charles) Massart; brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Alexander; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother, Norbert (Marcella) Detampel; Patricia's parents, Lawrence (Alma) Alexander and her stepmother, Monica.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to DaVita for helping him "fight the fight" three days a week for over five years, which was way beyond expectations. Also, a thank you to the great compassionate staff at Brookview Meadows, Dr. Roderick Meves and Unity Hospice.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family mass will be held. Please know that a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020