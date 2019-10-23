|
George J. Ratajczak
Green Bay and Luxemburg - George J. Ratajczak, 88, resident of Green Bay and Luxemburg died peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a short illness. The son of Andrew and Sophie (Blohowiak) Ratajczak was born on February 3, 1931.
George married Germaine (Jonet) (Marchant) on November 2, 1968. She died on November 6, 1982.
He later married Nona (Kitty) Powers on October 25,1986.
Survivors include wife Kitty; Brother, Dan Ratajczak Sr.(Carol), sisters, Dolores Lemens and Clara DeJardin. Children: Dawn (Kurt) DeJardin, Gerard Ratajczak, Kim (Paul) Quinnette. Stepchildren: Patty (Ruth Rawlings) Powers, Kathy (Jim) Weber, Dan (Chris) Powers, Dick (Char) Powers, Dave (Amy) Powers. Grandchildren: Molly, Abby, Jacob, Zac, Kate, Stephanie, Rebecca, Danielle, Ryan, Rachel, Mitch, Kelly (Dan), and Paige (Allie). Brother-in-law, Ted Ducat and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, sister and brother-in-law Mary (Wilbert)Steinhorst; brothers-in-law Lyle Lemens, Joe DeJardin, Jerry Retzlaff; mother-in-law Frances Eichorst; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Ione Pietras, and many other special relatives and friends.
Thank you to everyone who helped us through this trying time. And special thanks to "Bob the Windmill Man" for the decades of friendship. George so enjoyed all the trips you took together.
Per George's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Remember him the way he was.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2019