George Larzelere
Birnamwood - George E. Larzelere, 88 of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo. He was born on November 29, 1930 in the town of Langlade, the son of the late Clyde and Bernadine (Gilray) Larzelere. George was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502, Wittenberg where he was a past commander. On June 11, 1955, George was united in marriage to Jeanette DeBraske in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2009. George was a tool & die maker and was formerly employed at Mercury Marine, Cedarburg and Tecumseh of Sheboygan Falls. After retirement, George moved to Wittenberg where he spent his days at Maple Hills Golf Course, where he would bartend and check customers in for golf. He loved golfing and visiting with people. George was always in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, often time taking fishing trips to Canada and Minnesota. George was also a master gardener always tending to his flower beds. His specialty was growing beautiful roses. He loved to eat and was a pretty good cook and was famous for his vegetable slop. You would often find George with the heat on in the summer while wearing a sweatshirt because he was always cold. George was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg often serving as an elder. He also enjoyed his weekly bible study at church and his time at the aquatic center where he would participate in water aerobics daily. George is survived by two children, Paul (Sandi Senger) Larzelere of Wittenberg and Tess (Kerry) Brown of Racine; grandchildren, Benjamin (Ellie) Carroll, Nathan (Holly Gertz) Carroll and Abigail (Geoffrey Foulk) Artig; great-grandchildren Isla and Esme Carroll; siblings Ruth Beversdorf of Wittenberg and Donna Schraufnagel of Cudahy; sisters-in-law Blanche Larzelere of Manitowoc and Monica Wixtead of Florida and a special friend, Verna Emmel of Wittenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jeanette and siblings Harry, Herb and Mary Zillman. A Funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com. For friends wishing to leave memorials in honor of George, the family suggest St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg Building Fund.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019