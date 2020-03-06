Services
Roubal Funeral Home
513 1st Street
Wausaukee, WI 54177
715-856-5621
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crossroads Assembly of God Church
W8134 County Road L
Pembine, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Crossroads Assembly of God Church,
W8134 County Road L
Pembine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George VanKirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George P. VanKirk


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George P. VanKirk Obituary
George P. Van Kirk

Green Bay - George P. Van Kirk, age 75, formerly Pembine, died Tuesday March 3, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital from complications due to ALS. He was born in Daggett, Michigan on January 5, 1945; son of the late Robert and Mary (Matlock) Van Kirk. George was united in marriage to the former Linda Zuern on July 9, 1966, in Stephenson, Michigan. He served his country honorably in the Army and is a veteran of Vietnam. George was a Forester by trade for nearly 50 years and retired in 2015 from Franks Logging after 15 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, as well as spending time with his family and being a Grandpa.

George is survived by his loving wife, Linda; three children: Christine Van Kirk-Erickson, Mike (Tiffany) Van Kirk, and Jered (Laura) Van Kirk; five grandchildren: Logan, Shaylee, Lucas, Alex, and Nathan; and three siblings: Sheila (Greg) Stevens, Jerome (Tanya) Van Kirk, and Dwight (Julie) Van Kirk. George was preceded in death by two children: Angela and Derek.

Family and friends may call on Friday March 13, 2020, at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, W8134 County Road L, Pembine, WI from 1pm until the time of George's Celebration of Life Service at 3pm. Pastor Greg Stevens will officiate. Full military honors will be provided by the Pembine American Legion. Burial will be in the Pembine Cemetery this spring.

Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -