Rev. George Raymond Francies
Sobieski - Rev. George "Ray" Francies was born on 23 Nov 1925 near Ft. Wayne, IN to Everett Walter Francies and Mildred (Woodring) Francies. He recently passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 94.
Ray married Genevieve Singleton and they had four children, and later divorced. In November 1971 he married Janet (Zirbel) Severson, and they enjoyed a blended family. He and Janet would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year.
After high school, Ray worked at International Harvester Co from 1943 to 1952 in Ft. Wayne holding a variety of jobs. It wasn't long before he felt the call to be a Pastor and returned to school, receiving a Bachelor's Degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, in 1956. He then moved on to Hamma Divinity School from 1956 to 1959, where he received his Masters of Divinity Degree, and began his career as a Lutheran Minister from 1959 to 1970. Parishes include St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Milan, Indiana, Resurrection Lutheran Church in Gary, Indiana, and Resurrection Lutheran Church in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
He decided to change careers and received a Master's Degree in Human Services and became a Social Worker from 1970 to 1988 at Brown County Social Services, Green Bay, working in Juvenile Court, and later began the Volunteer program as Coordinator. He then organized the PALS Program, designed for children too young for Big Brother/Sisters. He received a Master of Arts Degree in Environmental Science from UWGB in 1982. Ray has had research published in the Journal of Volunteer Administration and Volunteer Motivation in Canada. These years as a Social Worker before retiring were very enjoyable to him, and he made a difference in many lives.
While at Social Services, Ray also served as Interim Pastor for St. John Lutheran Church in Ashwaubenon, and St. John Lutheran Church in Little Suamico, and filled in at numerous Lutheran churches in the area. With his boundless energy, he continued to create useful and beautiful items out of various types of wood in his spare time, including chess boards for Marshall Fields, and an endless variety of items for his children, grandchildren, and friends, and whatever Janet desired.
Ray always found time to take his family on wonderful scenic vacations, and he and Janet especially enjoyed celebrating their anniversary in Hawaii. He kept statistics of almost everything, like sap into maple syrup (annual yield), keeping fit running and skiing in the Camp, woodworking and cabinet making, gardening (received an award for the largest cabbage), raising rabbits and chickens, traveling, fishing (has a prize Northern Pike mounted), bowling (has a high score trophy), cooking (created a cookbook), and golfing at Sandlewood with his buddies, Harry, Bill, Roger, and others. He enjoyed bridge, cribbage, checkers and chess (he made special chess and cribbage boards), and loved playing Scrabble in his later years. Ray had a special bond with the family dog, Buddy, who walked the woods with him while he gathered maple sap. He shared hundreds of pints of Maple syrup with family and friends.
Ray loved the woods, wildlife, his orchard and vineyard. He made excellent wines and was accomplished at brewing beer. He created a book of all the wildflowers and pond grasses on their property with descriptions and pictures of each, entitled Four Acres of Flora. He built two homes, a boat, and remodeled a farmhouse, turning the barn into a woodworking shop where he built furniture, cabinets, and more, besides a basketball court. He could fix, repair, or create almost anything! He inspired everyone!
Along with his wife, Janet, Ray is survived by four children from a previous marriage: Stephen (Phyllis) Francies, Green Bay, Renee' (Heinz) Florin, Indiana, Catherine (Steve) Wagner, Kansas, and Rebekah (Clint) Taylor, Green Bay, and by Janet's sons, Mark (Jill) Severson, Brookfield, and Glen (Donna) Severson, Hobart, 15 grandchildren, many dear great-grandchildren and at least 4 great great grandchildren, and half-brothers, David (Nancy) McKinley and Thomas (Shirley) McKinley, of Indiana and sisters-in-law, Edith Nagel and Judy McKinley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Everett Francies and Mildred McKinley and Delta McKinley, step-dad, and his brother, Richard (Martha) Francies and half-brother, Arlen McKinley, step-son Joel Severson, brother-in-law, Darvin Nagel, and in-laws Elmer and Esther Zirbel.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Tender Hearts and Unity Hospice who cared for Ray with patience and special care.
May we all be blessed with the type of faith and love Ray lived his life by. The family wishes all to remember Ray's kind and caring ways, to help those less fortunate, and always keep the faith.
Private family only visitation and service will be held at St John Lutheran Church - 1253 Cty Trk J, Little Suamico, WI on Friday, Oct 2, 2020 from 1 pm until 3 pm with service to follow, Pastor Brian Staude officiating. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
Due to current restrictions, masks are requested and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Unity Hospice at https://unityhospice.org/donate/
.
Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family.